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Türkiye's trade with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations rose 10% year-on-year in the first 10 months to $122.8 billion, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Wednesday, adding that annual trade with OIC member states reached $136.5 billion last year. Bolat spoke at the 12th World Halal Summit and OIC Halal Expo in Istanbul.

Held at the Istanbul Expo Center under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and coordinated by the Trade Ministry, the events bring together 225 companies from 25 countries.

OIC share in Türkiye's exports

The OIC's share in Türkiye's exports climbed from 11% in 2002 to 27% this year, Bolat said, with a target of a 30% share in total trade by the end of 2028. He noted that Türkiye's economy has grown more than sevenfold in dollar terms since 2002 to $1.7 trillion, while merchandise exports rose from $36 billion to $285.5 billion.

The 57 OIC member states hold a combined national income of roughly $10 trillion and averaged 4.1% economic growth last year, outpacing the 3.4% global rate, he said. Intra-OIC trade totaled $979 billion, or 19.5% of member states' foreign trade, and Bolat underscored the Trade Preferential System (TPS-OIC) for reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

Halal market projections and standards

Global halal consumption across food, tourism, textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and media reached $2.6 trillion in 2024, up 7% annually, and is projected to top $3.5 trillion by 2029, Bolat said. Food accounts for $1.5 trillion of that consumption, he noted, while global Islamic finance assets have separately reached $6 trillion.

Stressing common standards, the minister said the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) has published 81 standards, including 21 directly for the halal sector, across 49 member and observer nations. Bolat added that Türkiye's Halal Accreditation Agency has authorized 147 bodies covering 3,000 halal certificates, while this year's expo expects at least 35,000 visitors, up from 31,800 last year.

Afghanistan: halal economy as driver of sustainable development

Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Mawlawi Shahabuddin Saqeb said the halal economy should be viewed beyond a commercial market, as a driver of sustainable development, job creation and investment. Improved nationwide security and administrative reforms have opened Afghanistan to domestic and foreign investors, he said, noting that thousands of new factories have started operating and poppy cultivation has fallen to zero.

Highlighting comparative advantages in dried and fresh fruits, saffron, carpets and medicinal herbs, Saqeb said Kabul aims to move beyond raw material exports toward processing, standardized packaging, pharmaceuticals and Islamic banking. He invited Turkish and Islamic-world investors to Afghanistan and urged OIC nations to align halal standards, build regional logistics networks, and turn conference talks into practical contracts and joint projects.

Vietnam sets up National Halal Certification Center

Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang praised the summit's sustainability theme, saying the halal economy aligns closely with green values and sustainable development. She noted that Vietnam recorded 9% GDP growth in the first nine months of 2026 and is leveraging its agriculture, fishery and food-processing sectors, along with 17 free trade agreements, to build a domestic halal ecosystem.

Hang said Vietnam has established a National Halal Certification Center and issued a government decree on halal quality management as it seeks deeper integration into global value chains. She outlined three priorities for partnering with Türkiye and global stakeholders: boosting two-way trade and investment, strengthening mutual recognition in halal certification, and expanding Muslim-friendly tourism and human resource exchanges.

Trust in halal food industry rests on transparency

Safi Arpagus, head of Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs, said halal compliance must be evaluated across the entire production chain rather than solely through final products. He warned that reckless consumption, environmental destruction and neglect of human health in production constitute a grave moral burden that harms future generations.

Building trust in the global halal food industry requires truthfulness, transparency and accountability at every stage of production, Arpagus stressed, backed by scientifically competent and independent certification mechanisms. He cautioned that halal certification must not be left to unqualified or purely commercial actors and pledged continued work under the OIC to strengthen public awareness and scientific research.

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