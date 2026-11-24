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Strikes across Nabatieh and Marjayoun

The Israeli army carried out a series of airstrikes, artillery attacks and machine-gun fire across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported, in violation of a US-mediated framework agreement. An airstrike hit the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit in Nabatieh, while heavy artillery shelling targeted the area around the Scout City on the town’s outskirts, the state news agency NNA said.

Israeli artillery also struck the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and areas around Mayfadoun in Nabatieh. In the Marjayoun district, the towns of Touline and Qantara were targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

Bint Jbeil and Tyre districts

Beit Yahoun, Baraachit and Haddatha in Bint Jbeil came under Israeli artillery fire amid intensive drone activity overhead. NNA also reported that Israeli forces opened machine-gun fire toward the Salouqi and Hujeir valleys on Tuesday morning.

Artillery shelling further targeted the towns of Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon. No casualties were reported in the attacks.

Framework agreement under strain

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued since March 2, despite the June framework agreement. The deal provides for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the areas they occupy and the deployment of the Lebanese army there to assume security responsibilities.

Lebanese authorities accuse Israel of obstructing implementation of the agreement by continuing airstrikes, demolitions and bulldozing operations, and by failing to complete its withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

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