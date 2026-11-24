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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed in Cairo on Monday to strengthen economic cooperation and coordinate efforts to ease regional tensions, chairing expanded talks between their countries' delegations. The meeting took place at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace, according to the Iraqi premier's media office.

Talks focused on developing bilateral relations across various sectors, particularly trade, investment and economic cooperation, as well as coordinating positions on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Zaidi stresses economic ties and dialogue

Speaking at a joint news conference after the talks, Zaidi highlighted the strong economic ties between Baghdad and Cairo and said both sides are committed to expanding cooperation through a series of measures and facilitation procedures. He said Iraq is seeking stronger relations with Arab countries based on cooperation and mutual interests, noting that Baghdad and Cairo share common political positions and a commitment to regional security.

The two countries also agreed on the importance of reducing tensions and resolving regional crises through dialogue to safeguard regional and international peace and stability, Zaidi added.

Sisi backs Iraq's stability and Arab unity

Sisi welcomed Zaidi's visit, which coincides with the fourth session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee, saying the countries share a determination to strengthen relations in ways that serve their peoples' interests. He also praised Iraq's positions in support of peace and its efforts to prioritize dialogue over escalation to achieve regional security and stability, according to the Iraqi statement.

Sisi described Iraq's stability as a fundamental pillar of Arab national security, reaffirming Egypt's longstanding support for the country's sovereignty, unity and stability, according to Egyptian broadcaster Al-Qahera News. He said Cairo is making intensive efforts to resolve regional crises while safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of fellow Arab states.

The Egyptian president said he and Zaidi agreed to strengthen political consultation mechanisms and discussed ways to maintain regional security and stability, including approaches to reducing tensions across the Middle East. He also stressed the importance of advancing joint Arab action and protecting Arab national security, as well as the unity, sovereignty and resources of Arab countries.

First visit since May and oil supply talks

Zaidi arrived in Egypt earlier on Monday, leading a high-level delegation, on his first official visit to the country since taking office in May. Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly welcomed him upon arrival.

Iraq's Trade Ministry said on Sunday that Zaidi and Madbouly will sign the minutes of the fourth session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee, alongside agreements and memorandums of understanding covering economic, trade and financial cooperation. The ministry also disclosed discussions on supplying Egypt with approximately 10 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil and exploring alternative export routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz. It did not specify whether the proposed oil volume represented a one-time shipment or supplies over a particular period.

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