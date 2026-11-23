Highest annual figure in 16 years

Twenty-three Israeli soldiers and officers on active duty have died by suicide since the beginning of 2026, the highest annual figure recorded by the army in 16 years, Haaretz reported on Monday. The daily said 17 of those who killed themselves were soldiers who served in regular or reserve forces during the Gaza war and died by suicide this year after leaving active service.

The figure also included five police officers who died by suicide in 2026. The tally points to a continued rise in suicides across Israel’s security establishment since the outbreak of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

What the army data shows

In the decade before the war, the Israeli army recorded an average of 12 suicides annually, Haaretz said. Army data showed that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between Oct. 7 and the end of 2023, followed by 21 in 2024 and 22 in 2025.

The army’s figures give only a partial picture because they exclude soldiers who die by suicide while no longer on active duty, the newspaper said. The military said last year that it had identified 15 such cases since 2023. “Maybe the figure of 15 cases was an underestimate,” an officer in the army’s Personnel Directorate told Haaretz. “But even if we missed several cases in previous years, it is impossible to deny that there is an increase.”

Warning over reservists

Yossi Levi-Belz, head of the Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies at the University of Haifa, warned that soldiers, and particularly reservists, serving in 2026 and beyond constitute “a risk group.” “The coming years are critical, perhaps even dramatic, when it comes to suicide rates,” he said.

Of the 17 former soldiers who died by suicide this year, the army assessed that in 10 cases there was a high probability of a connection to military service, while one case remains under examination. The report said most active-duty soldiers who died by suicide this year had not sought mental health treatment beforehand.

War on several fronts

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure. The Israeli army has also waged two wars on Iran since last year, carried out strikes in Lebanon, Yemen and Qatar, and conducted near-daily ground incursions and artillery shelling in Syria.

Israel has occupied Palestine and territories in Lebanon and Syria for decades, refusing to withdraw from them or allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as stipulated in relevant UN resolutions.

World

Ukraine sinks Russian warship in naval drone attack off Libya

World

US activist waves Palestinian flag as Trump’s motorcade passes

World

Saudi Arabia, Egypt condemn drone attacks in Greater Khartoum