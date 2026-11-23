Decision rests with Putin

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Russia has a right and in some cases an obligation to use all available means to protect its security, including potentially nuclear weapons, in an article published on Monday. In it, he accused Ukraine and NATO countries of creating situations in which Russia could allow a nuclear strike. Moscow has not seen a “direct necessity” to use nuclear weapons so far in the war in Ukraine, he added.

Medvedev wrote that before taking such a decision, President Vladimir Putin “always relies on a comprehensive analysis of all factors” and on proportionality between actual harm and the response. “Obviously, so far the course of events in the Ukrainian crisis has not created a state of direct necessity to use nuclear weapons,” he said.

Legal grounds and doctrine

Medvedev cited the 1996 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legality of nuclear weapons, arguing that the court allows for a situation in which the survival of a nuclear state is at stake. International law does not ban a nuclear state from using nuclear weapons to save itself, he said, and such use would not be a crime under international law or a breach of any international legal regime.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine does not directly provide for preventive use, Medvedev argued, but Western deliveries of nuclear weapons to Kyiv, whether open or covert, could force Russia into a preemptive decision. He said the massive use of non-nuclear means that could cause catastrophes could also be grounds for a Russian preemptive nuclear strike.

If the conditions set out in the doctrine are met, the head of state is “not only entitled but obliged” to use nuclear weapons, Medvedev said. “Kyiv and its sponsors should have no dangerous illusions,” he stressed.

NATO sharing and Iran

Medvedev called German and NATO attempts to join nuclear deterrence “flawed,” saying NATO’s nuclear sharing is not a generally accepted interpretation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The treaty, he said, is self-sufficient but weakened by selective enforcement.

The US attacked Iran under the pretext of defending the nonproliferation regime, Medvedev said, even though Tehran has shown its commitment to it. This reflects “double standards” and geopolitical motives, he added.

World

Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s Ofer Prison lose dozens of kilograms

World

Fidan talks regional issues with Egyptian, Saudi and KRG officials

World

Iran vows to use all means to counter US naval blockade, sanctions