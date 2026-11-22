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Shaheen rebukes Trump on X

US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump for describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “friend” ahead of last week’s talks in China. Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on US social media platform X: “Vladimir Putin is anything but a friend to the United States. It is shocking and downright un-American for the President to suggest otherwise.”

Her remarks followed Trump's warm greeting of Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China. The two leaders met there to discuss ties and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump's greeting of Putin

Walking toward Putin before the talks, Trump said: “Who is he? He is my friend.” The US president also stressed their decades-long familiarity and voiced optimism about potential outcomes from the engagement.

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start,” Trump said.

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