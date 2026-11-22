See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Talks in Doha

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Adm. Brad Cooper, chief of the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), in Doha on Saturday to discuss issues of mutual interest, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said. No further details on the meeting were provided.

Riyadh visit beforehand

Cooper’s talks in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, which covered defense cooperation and regional developments, preceded the Doha meeting.

Regional tensions

Cooper’s visits come as tensions between the US and Iran continue, with negotiations stalled over disagreements on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Hostilities have escalated between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, whose missile and drone attacks have targeted the kingdom’s energy facilities and other sites.

World

Turkish foreign minister says Türkiye focuses on Saudi defense, no Yemen troop decision made

World

Turkish foreign minister says political will exists with US to resolve defense disputes

World

US-Iran deal key to easing global financial crises, Turkish FM says