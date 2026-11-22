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Gaza stays on the agenda

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that Ankara permanently keeps the humanitarian crisis in Gaza on the global radar despite other international crises. “In every speech, every initiative, and every platform wherever it may be, the Gaza issue is one we have not, and will not, allow to be forgotten,” Fidan told Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.

He noted that crises involving Iran, the US and the Gulf have preoccupied regional news, but Türkiye refuses to let the Palestinian enclave fade from international focus. Assessing conditions on the ground, Fidan said certain articles of a peace agreement halted the active phase of the genocide, yet targeted killings persist and limited food deliveries fail to meet urgent needs.

“Food is entering at least, but food alone is not enough,” he said, pointing out that recent floods have worsened the humanitarian emergency. On the orders of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and Turkish diplomats worked to dispatch relief containers to Gaza, Fidan added.

Israel blocked metal containers, claiming Hamas could use them to manufacture weapons, and restricted cement, iron and steel, he said. Displaced Palestinians are therefore forced to endure floods, storms and cold inside fabric tents.

Heavy rains have flooded temporary shelters in Gaza, exposing displaced families to cold weather. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said last week that flooding affected more than 200,000 Palestinians, while the World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced people live in flood-prone areas.

Syria’s recovery

Turning to neighboring Syria, Fidan described stabilization as steady though occasionally slow because of widespread physical and institutional destruction. He stressed that lifting international sanctions and facilitating refugee returns remain essential for economic recovery, while the government has been seeking to consolidate security and stability in the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after decades in power.

Praising Syria’s responsible international conduct, Fidan noted that Damascus’ commitment to opposing the export of terror or aggression aligns with Ankara. The issue of the SDF terrorist group, linked to Ankara’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative and to Syria’s stabilization, has moved toward a positive outcome benefiting both tracks, he said.

Mazloum Abdi, then-SDF commander, announced on Aug. 25 the group’s dissolution and its full integration into Syrian state institutions.

Israel’s regional intent

Contrasting that progress with Israeli ambitions, Fidan argued: “The problem is Israel applying its fundamental regional intent in Syria as well. Israel does not want to see strong neighbors. It wants to see neighbors mired in problems and fragmentation.”

Accusing Israel of hiding behind regional crises and proxy entities for years, Fidan said Israel used “American power as a bulldozer for many years to achieve its own goals ... from now on the entire region knows this.”

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