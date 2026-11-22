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Economic burden of the Iran war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran carries critical weight for alleviating global economic strain, reaching well beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He made the remarks in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.

“Hopefully it will succeed. We are also doing everything we can. A US-Iran agreement is not only important for opening the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, it is important in the sense of rolling back global financial crises somewhat,” Fidan said. Warning that the fallout from the Iran war threatens international markets, he added: “The economic burden brought by this war and lack of resolution is getting harder every day for many countries. It is heading toward having very destructive effects.”

Diplomacy around the Strait of Hormuz

Diplomatic efforts around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway vital to global energy shipments, remain active, Fidan said, with messages and demands passing between the parties even though the process currently seems deadlocked. Mediation efforts are continuing, he confirmed, noting that he recently discussed the crisis with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Separate tracks for Iran-related disputes

Fidan also outlined a two-track framework for disputes involving Iran, arguing that questions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program can be handled within the US and UN frameworks. Other regional issues tied to Iran, he said, should be addressed directly by regional countries rather than outside actors.

Fidan said resolving regional disputes was left to hegemonic powers in the past, and stressed that regional states need to develop the political will to find solutions to their own problems.

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