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Groups call for accountability

Rohingya organizations worldwide demanded immediate international action on Saturday to ensure accountability for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya. The demand came in a statement endorsed by 64 organizations.

The groups described the ruling in the case brought by The Gambia in 2019 as a historic step toward justice for Rohingya victims and survivors. They thanked The Gambia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the countries that supported the proceedings.

Demands on the Security Council

The organizations urged the UN Security Council to ensure Myanmar’s compliance with the ruling. They called for arms embargoes, restrictions on jet fuel supplies and expanded sanctions against Myanmar’s military and the Arakan Army.

Aid and repatriation

The statement also implored urgent humanitarian assistance to Rakhine State and improved living conditions for more than 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Any repatriation must be safe, voluntary and accompanied by full citizenship and equal rights, the groups stressed. A court judgment alone would not protect Rohingya civilians without concrete international action, they warned.

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