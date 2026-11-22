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Army reports 149 Houthi casualties

The Yemeni army said on Saturday that it had carried out 816 attacks — more than 800 — on Houthi forces over the past 24 hours, killing or wounding 149 commanders and fighters. Spokesman Majed al-Nazili said on the US social media platform X that the operations hit Houthi positions, reinforcements and gatherings as part of Operation “Dawn of Yemen.”

Artillery, drone, rocket and air attacks destroyed or damaged 71 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, al-Nazili said.

Fighting in Taiz and southern Yemen

Government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters repelled Houthi attacks in the southwestern Taiz province, al-Nazili said, while forces in southern Yemen thwarted attempts to advance and infiltrate their lines. He said Aden, the government’s temporary capital, remains secure.

Al-Nazili accused the Houthis of firing ballistic missiles at government-held areas and shelling homes in rural Taiz. The Houthis did not respond to the army’s statement.

Conflict since 2014

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, triggering years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis. Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July, following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.

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