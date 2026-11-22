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Governor demands end to ICE

The governor of the US state of Washington, Bob Ferguson, on Saturday demanded that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) be abolished after masked federal agents detained two travelers on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Ferguson spoke at an emergency news conference following the incident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, which was bound for Los Angeles. “Today is the latest example of the violence that ICE has inflicted on our communities as it works to further Donald Trump's cruel immigration agenda,” he said.

Declaring the agency's culture “bankrupt” and “beyond reform,” Ferguson argued that the US requires “effective, ethical, and humane” border enforcement. “The chaos and violence of ICE must come to an end.” Earlier on Saturday, writing on the US social media platform X, he had condemned masked agents who do not identify themselves for “dragging people off jetways” and engaging in “deeply un-American tactics.”

A passenger’s video shared with The Seattle Times showed multiple agents dressed in black and face masks detaining one person boarding the aircraft. A woman struggling on the floor near a spilled cup of coffee shouted: “We have a work permit!”

Federal response and charges

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that officers “conducted a targeted enforcement operation” to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, whom it described as “an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation's laws.” DHS said other travelers “began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers,” calling it “a federal crime and a felony.”

According to DHS, one passenger “hurled hot coffee on the officers” while other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The agency identified the person who allegedly threw the coffee as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, whom it described as an “illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay.” DHS said she was arrested as well and “will be charged with assaulting a federal officer.”

Officials demand investigations and oversight

Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed, joined by Commissioner Sam Cho, called the arrest “unconscionable” and contrary to Washington's Keep Washington Working Act, which limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Mohamed acknowledged that the Port of Seattle Commission, which operates the airport, lacks authority over federal agencies. “Let me be crystal clear: a badge does not make you above the law,” she said, vowing criminal investigations if laws were broken and urging Congress to exercise oversight.

Federal lawmakers echoed the demands on X. US Sen. Patty Murray condemned the “disturbing video” of agents forcing a woman to the ground and vowed accountability, while Rep. Pramila Jayapal called violent arrests “the hallmark of fascist states, not a democracy.” Rep. Adam Smith said ICE operates as a “paramilitary force” that erodes public trust.

A representative for the Defend Migrants Alliance, a coalition of grassroots groups, unions and faith communities, identified the detainees as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, a former leader of Western Washington University's Latina Student Union, and Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza. The representative demanded their immediate release.

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