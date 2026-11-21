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Classified directive circulated last week

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth imposed new restrictions on the American-Canadian defense relationship through a classified directive circulated last week, according to a media report published on Friday. The Washington Post, which said it had not reviewed the memo, cited officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One of those officials said Canadians will likely view the move as a “slap in the face.” The Canadian Department of National Defense did not immediately respond to a request from Anadolu for comment on the report.

Pentagon says intelligence sharing and NATO cooperation unaffected

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the agency is taking steps to ensure that engagements with Canada advance tangible US defense objectives. The directive will not affect defense intelligence sharing or cooperation through NATO and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, he said.

An official from one of the Five Eyes countries — an intelligence-sharing alliance that includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US — said Washington has given no formal sign that information sharing will change. US officials have nonetheless shared less during the last year across several platforms, the official said.

Measure deepens a wider dispute

The report said the measure deepens a broader dispute marked by President Donald Trump's repeated talk of annexing Canada and a trade war involving tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other goods. Ottawa implemented retaliatory tariffs, and Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that Canada raised defense spending to 2% of its gross domestic product.

Hegseth's past remarks have also fueled tensions, with Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty saying a social media post by Hegseth in August was below the dignity of his office. Trump said on Friday that Canada feels “emboldened” and that Washington can no longer let it feel that way.

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