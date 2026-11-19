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US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed said ICC-wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu must face accountability for war crimes, as must those who helped him carry them out.

El-Sayed said concerns over discomfort or safety would not silence him while some 70,000 people were killed in Gaza and its homes, hospitals and universities were destroyed.

“What you’re telling me is that their humanity matters less than yours. And I’m not gonna be okay with that,” he said.