El-Sayed's Jumu'ah khutbah

A video showing Abdul El-Sayed delivering a Friday khutbah (sermon) to a Muslim congregation during the COVID-19 pandemic has resurfaced on social media following his election victory.

El-Sayed, a physician, epidemiologist and politician from Michigan, holds a PhD in Epidemiology and an MD from Columbia University, as well as a DPhil in Public Health from the University of Oxford, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar. He previously served as an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and as Detroit's Executive Director of Public Health. He also served as director of Wayne County's Department of Health, Human & Veterans Services.

Following his victory in the November 3 election, El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim member of the US Senate when he takes office in January 2027.