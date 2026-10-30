El-Sayed dares Trump to take lie detector test over metal detector remark

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has responded to President Donald Trump’s comment that he should go through metal detectors if elected, proposing that Trump take a lie detector test in return.

Addressing supporters at a campaign event, El-Sayed said his first question for Trump would be about Epstein, and his second would be whether he won the 2020 election.

“I’ll go through a metal detector every day, you sit through a lie detector one time. That’s the deal,” he said.