Britain’s prime minister vowed Tuesday not to stand by as "horrific suffering" continues to grow and the prospect of a two-state solution "comes under attack" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

In his address at the UN General Assembly in New York, Andy Burnham said recent sanctions targeting illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank recognize that the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory is unlawful.

The Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas "does not justify the Israeli government's actions in Gaza or the West Bank," he noted, saying that "far too many people have died, including so many children."

"We will not stand by as the horrific suffering continues to grow and the prospect of a two-state solution -- the best hope for peace and stability for both nations -- comes under attack," he added.