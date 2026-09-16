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Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss conflict developments in phone call

Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss conflict developments in phone call

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15:49, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 15:55, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss conflict developments in phone call
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Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday to discuss recent developments following attacks in the region and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict, as Ankara continues its diplomatic engagement with regional actors, diplomatic sources in Ankara said.


Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by telephone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing conflict and efforts to secure a resolution, according to diplomatic sources in Ankara. The two officials reviewed recent attacks and examined the current state of negotiations during their conversation, which underscores continued engagement between Ankara and Tehran on regional security matters.

The call reflects Ankara's active diplomatic outreach amid heightened tensions in the region. Fidan has maintained regular contact with counterparts across the Middle East since hostilities escalated, positioning Türkiye as a key interlocutor in potential de-escalation efforts. The sources did not provide additional details regarding specific outcomes or agreements reached during Wednesday's discussion.

Regional security context

Ankara and Tehran have pursued closer coordination on security issues in recent months, despite differing strategic interests in several regional conflicts. The phone conversation came as international efforts to broker a ceasefire have intensified, with both nations seeking to prevent further destabilization of regional trade routes and energy corridors. Iranian officials have previously emphasized the importance of diplomatic channels to resolve outstanding disputes.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has conducted multiple high-level consultations with regional powers since the conflict began, working to balance its relationships with Western allies and neighboring states. Wednesday's contact between Fidan and Araghchi represents the latest in a series of bilateral exchanges aimed at managing the fallout from recent military engagements and preventing the expansion of hostilities into broader regional confrontations.

Titles :hakan fidanabbas araghchitürkiye-iran relationsankaratehranmiddle east diplomacyconflict resolution
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