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Türkiye, Azerbaijan 'two islands of stability' in region: Fidan

Türkiye, Azerbaijan 'two islands of stability' in region: Fidan

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13:44, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 13:55, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye, Azerbaijan 'two islands of stability' in region: Fidan
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hold joint press conference after their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan on September 15, 2026.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described Türkiye and Azerbaijan as "two islands of stability" in a troubled region during a visit to Baku, where he held talks with President Ilham Aliyev and his Azerbaijani counterpart on deepening economic and security ties.


Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday described Ankara and Baku as pillars of continuity in a volatile neighborhood, framing the bilateral relationship as a bulwark against regional instability while emphasizing their shared response to global challenges. "In our region, which is the scene of numerous problems, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two islands of stability," Fidan said in a statement posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal following his arrival in the Azerbaijani capital. He noted that the two nations maintain close cooperation and solidarity in the face of global challenges and regional developments.

High-level talks in Baku

During the visit, Fidan was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and held comprehensive talks with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, according to diplomatic sources. The discussions covered ongoing regional crises, efforts to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and the shared future of the Turkic world, Fidan said. The ministers also reviewed joint projects in the energy and transportation sectors, alongside steps to advance economic and trade relations and enhance security cooperation.

Timing and commitments

Fidan pointed out that his visit coincided with the 108th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from occupation, calling the timing a "fortunate coincidence." "We will continue to further deepen our cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan and walk shoulder to shoulder toward our common goals," he added, thanking Bayramov and Azerbaijani officials for their "sincere hospitality." The visit marks the latest high-level engagement between the two nations as they seek to expand strategic partnership across multiple sectors.

Titles :hakan fidanilham aliyevjeyhun bayramovazerbaijanbakutürkiye azerbaijan relationssouth caucasusenergy cooperation
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