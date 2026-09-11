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IAF praises Türkiye's preparations for 2026 space congress

IAF praises Türkiye's preparations for 2026 space congress

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12:13, 11/09/2026, Friday
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IAF praises Türkiye's preparations for 2026 space congress
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AF Executive Director Christian Feichtinger

Christian Feichtinger says the October gathering in Antalya will connect Türkiye's growing space ecosystem with global industry leaders and astronauts, as record submissions from over 100 countries signal rising international interest in the country's ambitious lunar program.


Christian Feichtinger, executive director of the Paris-based International Astronautical Federation (IAF), said the October 5-9 gathering at the NEST Convention Center will offer Türkiye a significant platform to display its growing capabilities to the global community. "We want to give Türkiye the opportunity to showcase its potential, to connect its space ecosystem with the global, international space community," Feichtinger told Anadolu Agency, noting that the congress has already attracted a record 8,000-plus abstract submissions from more than 100 countries alongside unprecedented early registration figures. Coordinated by the Industry and Technology Ministry and hosted by the Turkish Space Agency with SAHA Istanbul as co-host, the event reflects Ankara's intensifying focus on the final frontier.

Türkiye's regional leadership

Feichtinger highlighted that the federation has sharpened its regional focus following the 2023 Baku congress and ahead of the 2028 gathering in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, identifying Türkiye as a rapidly expanding hub for space activity. "The region is a very rapidly growing space region, and especially Türkiye is taking a leading role in that region," he said, citing the country's ambitious space policy, its Moon program, and the recent mission that sent the first Turkish astronaut to orbit. The IAF director also pointed to Ankara's recent signing of the Artemis Accords as evidence of its commitment to lunar exploration, stating the move demonstrates Türkiye's seriousness about advancing its extraterrestrial ambitions before the decade's end.

Industry giants and youth appeal

The congress will convene international government ministers, lawmakers, and the IAF Global Space Leaders Summit bringing together more than 50 heads of space agencies, alongside chief executives from major US companies including SpaceX, Blue Origin, Axiom Space, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Intuitive Machines, as well as European firms such as Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, and Leonardo. Representatives from IN-SPACe of India and prominent organizations from China and Japan will also join the approximately 30 international astronauts expected to attend the Mediterranean resort gathering. Feichtinger described the gathering as the "must-be place for the entire space community," urging young Turkish scientists, engineers, and students to seize the rare chance to meet human resources executives and present their research to an international audience. "Please don't miss this opportunity to be there at this event," he said, emphasizing that participants will be able to establish valuable connections with agency heads and astronauts.

Feichtinger also praised "Turquoise," the loggerhead sea turtle selected as the official mascot, saying the design "depicts the spirit of Türkiye, of Antalya" while symbolizing the nation's astronaut corps through its turquoise coloring. The IAF was established in 1951 by 10 organizations seeking to bridge Cold War divisions in the space community; today it counts 604 member organizations across 82 countries, including NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The Antalya venue will also host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference this November, further cementing the resort city's status as a hub for international diplomacy.

Titles :christian feichtingerinternational astronautical federationiac 2026turkish space agencyantalyaartemis accordsspacextürkiye space program
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