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Russian strikes hit Ukraine nationwide, six injured in Kyiv

Russian strikes hit Ukraine nationwide, six injured in Kyiv

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07:36, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 07:39, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Russian strikes hit Ukraine nationwide, six injured in Kyiv
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Firefighters work to extinguish fire following a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on September 8, 2026. At least six people were injured in Kyiv after a massive, coordinated overnight barrage of Russian drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles targeted cities and critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

Russian forces launched a massive overnight barrage of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles targeting cities and critical infrastructure across Ukraine, injuring at least six people in the capital and resuming hostilities after a brief ceasefire.

Russian forces launched a coordinated overnight assault involving drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles against cities and critical infrastructure across Ukraine, injuring at least six people in the capital Kyiv, officials said Tuesday. The Ukrainian Air Force issued urgent alerts throughout the night as waves of unmanned aerial vehicles and high-speed ballistic weapons targeted the city, with air defense officials repeatedly urging residents to seek immediate shelter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the capital was under ballistic attack and called for medics to be dispatched to the Solomianskyi district, adding that fires broke out on the grounds of an educational institution in Holosiivskyi district and in non-residential areas of Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts. At least six people were injured in the capital, with three hospitalized and three receiving outpatient care, according to the mayor.

Widespread barrage targets infrastructure

The strikes extended far beyond the capital, hitting key regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Kharkiv and Donetsk. In the wider Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service said drone strikes targeted Boryspil and Fastiv districts, igniting fires at industrial enterprises in Boryspil that destroyed seven trucks and hitting a logistics complex twice.

Hostilities resume after truce

The attacks mark a continuation of hostilities following a three-day temporary ceasefire observed during a recent visit to the region by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Russian tactical aircraft also released KABs — highly destructive guided aerial bombs — to strike frontline positions and civilian structures in eastern regions during the overnight offensive.

Titles :ukrainerussiakyivvitali klitschkoballistic missilesair strikessteve witkoffjared kushnerboryspilukrainian air force
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