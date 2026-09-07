



Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement. The two leaders agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at various levels, according to the Kremlin.

Recent diplomatic context

The two leaders last spoke at the end of July, when they noted the constructive nature of Russian-Azerbaijani relations and the intensification of dialogue between their governments and relevant agencies. They also briefly met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek earlier this month.