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Mount Anak Krakatau ash grounds flights, strands thousands

Mount Anak Krakatau ash grounds flights, strands thousands

Elif Şanlı
10:08, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:09, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Mount Anak Krakatau ash grounds flights, strands thousands
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Indonesian authorities extended the closure of seven airports including Jakarta's main hub until Monday evening after Mount Anak Krakatau erupted, leaving approximately 270,000 passengers stranded and forcing the cancellation of over 2,300 flights.

Indonesian authorities extended the closure of seven airports — including Jakarta's main international gateway — until 6 p.m. local time on Monday after volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau forced the suspension of over 2,300 flights and left approximately 270,000 passengers stranded across the archipelago.

Travel Chaos

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport remained crowded Monday morning as travelers sought refunds and rescheduled connections following the temporary suspension of hundreds of flights, according to the Jakarta Globe. Long queues formed at check-in counters throughout the facility as many carriers pushed departures back to Tuesday while authorities assessed conditions in the skies above the capital.

Safety Measures

Berton Panjaitan, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, told Anadolu in a statement that the closures represented a precautionary measure based strictly on aviation safety considerations. "At this point, around 2,300 flights have been affected and approximately 270,000 passengers have been impacted by the volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau," Panjaitan said. He added that authorities continuously review the status of affected facilities based on ash dispersion and aviation safety requirements.

Mount Anak Krakatau, located roughly 150 kilometers from Jakarta, erupted Saturday and sent a plume of volcanic ash into commercial airspace that forced eight airports to halt operations Sunday. Atung Bungsu Airport in Pagar Alam resumed normal service by Monday morning, though the remaining seven facilities will stay closed until meteorological data confirms safe conditions. "Our priority is safety, and we will resume normal operations as soon as conditions are safe," Panjaitan said.

Titles :mount anak krakatauindonesiajakartasoekarno-hatta international airportvolcanic ashflight disruptionnational disaster mitigation agencyberton panjaitan
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