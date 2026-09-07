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Asia outperforms US, Europe as AI demand fuels tech rally

Asia outperforms US, Europe as AI demand fuels tech rally

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12:11, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:47, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Asia outperforms US, Europe as AI demand fuels tech rally
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The MSCI Asia Index surged 23.01% through August, outpacing US and European benchmarks as artificial intelligence demand and data center investments drove a 70.51% rally in the region's information technology sector.


The MSCI Asia Index climbed 23.01% through August, outperforming US and European benchmarks, as artificial intelligence demand and data center investments drove a 70.51% surge in the region's technology sector. Strong earnings from chipmaker Nvidia and raised guidance from Salesforce and CrowdStrike supported the rally, easing concerns over potential slowdowns in AI infrastructure spending. Robust chip demand from China, Japan and South Korea further bolstered the regional benchmark, which surpassed the 12.21% gain posted by US equities and the 8.87% rise recorded in Europe.

Sector rotation exposes divergent trends

The US dominated the energy sector with a 41.42% year-to-date advance, led by Brent crude oil surpassing $91 per barrel amid Middle East supply risks, compared with Europe's 32.06% rise and Asia's 1.64% decline. Materials stocks gained across all three regions last month, with Asia's 7.85% increase leading the advance as copper prices approached record highs on the London Metal Exchange and eurozone manufacturing activity hit a four-year peak. Healthcare stocks rose 6.86% in Asia during August and 4.49% in the US, driven by improved profitability expectations and increased merger activity, while the communications services index fell 0.71% in the US and 1.17% in Asia despite the tech rally.

Rate outlook pressures interest-sensitive stocks

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish statements increased market expectations for a September rate hike from 35% to 60%, pushing the two-year Treasury yield up 11 basis points to 4.34%. High borrowing costs weighed on financing-sensitive real estate firms, with the sector falling 4.18% in Europe, 2.65% in Asia and 1.83% in the US, while utilities declined 5.25% in the US and 1.22% in Europe as elevated bond yields reduced the appeal of dividend-paying stocks. Consumer discretionary stocks emerged as the weakest link across regions, with the index dropping 0.11% in the US and 0.56% in Asia as retail sales fell and persistent inflation concerns eroded disposable income.

Titles :msci asia indexnvidiaartificial intelligencefederal reserveasia marketsbrent crude oilcopper pricestech stocks
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