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South Korea ruling party urges independent security capabilities

South Korea ruling party urges independent security capabilities

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12:21, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:58, 07/09/2026, Monday
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South Korea ruling party urges independent security capabilities
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Kim Min-seok, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, told the National Assembly that Seoul must strengthen its independent security capabilities, warning that Washington is becoming "a tough negotiating partner rather than a generous big brother" as it pursues direct talks with Pyongyang.


Kim Min-seok, leader of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, called on Monday for strengthening Seoul's "independent" security capabilities, warning that Washington may adopt a "freeze-first" approach to North Korea's nuclear weapons program. The remarks came during a policy address to the National Assembly in which he outlined a strategic shift for Seoul amid evolving US diplomatic priorities.

Speaking to lawmakers, Kim said the era of unilateral dependence on the United States has ended. "The days when South Korea could depend solely on the United States are over," he said, adding that Washington is choosing to become "a tough negotiating partner rather than a generous big brother." His statements reflect growing unease in Seoul over recent US moves under President Donald Trump.

'Freeze-First' Scenario

Kim emphasized the need for South Korea to prepare for potential diplomatic shifts between Washington and Pyongyang. "Considering the possibility that the United States and North Korea may achieve a dramatic improvement in relations and if by any chance, a 'freeze-first, resolve-later' approach could be adopted on the North Korean nuclear issue, South Korea must strengthen its independent security capabilities in advance," he said.

He added that Seoul should examine whether Kim Jong-un's "two-state" policy could foster peaceful coexistence rather than rejecting it outright. The party leader urged the government to consider alternative diplomatic frameworks as Washington pursues direct engagement with Pyongyang.

US Military Posture

The policy address follows Trump's decision last month to scale back major joint military exercises with South Korea, which the US president described as costly and potentially provocative toward Pyongyang. Trump has also signaled his intention to meet the North Korean leader later this year, fueling speculation in Seoul about a potential realignment of Washington's regional priorities.

The president argued that the allies' drills can send a "totally inappropriate and hostile" signal to North Korea, according to Yonhap News. His administration has ordered the reduction of military activities on the peninsula despite longstanding defense commitments to Seoul.

Titles :kim min-seokkim jong-undonald trumpsouth koreanorth koreaseoulpyongyangus-south korea relationsdemocratic party
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