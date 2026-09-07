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Iran warns Seoul of 'serious consequences' over Hormuz deployment

Iran warns Seoul of 'serious consequences' over Hormuz deployment

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12:05, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:44, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Iran warns Seoul of 'serious consequences' over Hormuz deployment
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Tehran's Foreign Ministry said Monday that any South Korean military presence in the Persian Gulf would be regarded as direct support for US aggression, warning Seoul against succumbing to Washington's pressure to join international efforts to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz.


Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that any South Korean military participation in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz would carry "serious consequences," warning that such a move would be seen as backing US aggression against Tehran. In a post on X, Baqaei emphasized that relations between the two countries span more than 64 years and have developed on the basis of mutual respect, noting that "Iran attaches great importance to its friendly relations with South Korea."

However, Baqaei stated that at a time when the Iranian people are defending themselves against what he called US aggression, any military presence by Seoul in the region would cross a red line. He noted that Iran is currently responding to American "war crimes against women and children," and warned that participation in Gulf operations "would inevitably be regarded as direct support for the aggressor and would have serious consequences." He added that "no sovereign and responsible country should succumb to US pressure and intimidation and become complicit in acts of aggression and horrific crimes against the great Iranian nation."

Seoul weighs response

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Monday it was closely communicating with the international community regarding the situation in the Middle East and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry said it was consulting partners to restore regional stability and ensure free passage through the waterway. "We are closely communicating with the international community, including relevant countries, to help restore peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible and to ensure the free passage of all vessels, including those of our country, through the Strait of Hormuz," the ministry said.

Citing diplomatic sources, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported that the South Korean government has maintained open diplomatic channels with Iran even as Washington increases pressure. "US President Donald Trump has ratcheted up pressure on Seoul to make a military contribution to efforts to secure navigation through the strait amid renewed tensions in the Middle East," the report added. A South Korean presidential official said Friday that Seoul had not reached a final decision on deploying forces and that a review was still underway.

Deployment details

The official noted that South Korea could consider a military contribution to international efforts to ensure freedom of navigation through the strait as long as it does not compromise the country’s defense readiness. Local broadcaster SBS reported earlier that Seoul was preparing for a potential deployment involving P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal team and a logistics support ship.

Any such operation would require a decision by South Korea’s National Security Council, Cabinet approval and consent from the National Assembly. South Korea is a US treaty ally and hosts some 39,000 American troops on the Korean Peninsula, according to Trump.

Titles :iransouth koreastrait of hormuzesmaeil baqaeiseouldonald trumppersian gulfmilitary deployment
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