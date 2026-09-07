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Libya dismantles sabotage cell behind drone attacks on energy facilities

Libya dismantles sabotage cell behind drone attacks on energy facilities

Elif Şanlı
10:21, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:23, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Libya dismantles sabotage cell behind drone attacks on energy facilities
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Libya's Government of National Unity announced on Sunday that it had dismantled an organized sabotage cell responsible for explosive-laden drone attacks on oil and electricity facilities in Tripoli and Zawiya, vowing to pursue remaining suspects and uncover the full extent of the plot.

Libya's Government of National Unity announced Sunday that it had dismantled an organized sabotage cell responsible for explosive-laden drone attacks on vital energy facilities in Tripoli and Zawiya. The Defense Ministry's intelligence operation led to the arrest of five Libyan and foreign suspects, authorities said without disclosing the foreigners' nationalities.

Attacks on Zawiya and Tripoli facilities

During the first half of August, the Zawiya oil complex — located roughly 50 kilometers west of the capital — suffered damage from remotely detonated explosive drones, disrupting power generation and water supplies in the city. Similar attacks targeted an oil storage tank and a power station in Tripoli but caused no damage, according to the official statement.

Broader conspiracy uncovered

The government said the Defense Ministry also thwarted "other plots that were close to being carried out," including planned attacks on a power station south of Tripoli and political, security and military figures. "Available information confirmed that the incidents were not isolated or random acts, but rather part of a broad and interconnected sabotage plot involving multiple parties, tools and objectives," the statement said, adding that the conspiracy "systematically targeted infrastructure, energy resources and oil and electricity facilities."

Investigation continues

"Dismantling this cell is not the end of the operation but the beginning of uncovering all the threads and extensions of this plot," the government said, vowing to continue pursuing remaining suspects. Officials pledged to identify those who planned, financed, supported, facilitated and incited the attacks or provided cover for them.

Titles :libyatripolizawiyagovernment of national unitydrone attacksenergy facilitiesdefense ministrynorth africasabotage cell
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