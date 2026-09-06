Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday threatened to strike Iran if it attacks the country, issuing the warning roughly 50 days before Knesset elections scheduled for October 27 as opinion polls show declining support for his Likud party, according to a statement from his office. Speaking during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said: "If Iran makes a mistake and attacks us, it will receive a blow it cannot even imagine." He added that Tehran "refrains from attacking Israel, and it knows why."

Israeli officials believe the prime minister is escalating militarily on several fronts in an attempt to appease far-right parties ahead of the polls. Despite losses suffered by Tel Aviv following its attacks across several regions, Netanyahu claimed that "Israel is stronger than ever, and its enemies are weaker than ever."

US alliance and regional conflict

Netanyahu also asserted that joint efforts with Washington had pushed back threats from Tehran, stating: "Together with the United States, we have achieved tremendous accomplishments in removing an existential threat hanging over our heads." He claimed the allies had dealt a "major blow to the Iranian axis" and pushed back "the threat of nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles," adding that the government in Tehran was "approaching its end."

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region. Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, outlining steps toward ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, though both sides have since accused each other of failing to implement the agreement.