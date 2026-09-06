Israeli warplanes struck several areas of southern Lebanon on Sunday morning, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 20 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, as daily violations of a US-sponsored ceasefire framework continued unabated.

Sunday strikes

The ministry’s Emergency Operations Center reported that two people were killed and two injured in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while eight people — including a woman and a girl — were wounded in Nabatieh’s Al-Rahibat neighborhood. In Arab Salim, two women were killed and six people, among them two girls, sustained injuries, and four women were wounded in Kfar Remman, according to the ministry.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli warplanes struck a house in Arab Salim, completely destroying the structure and killing the two women, with emergency teams transporting the injured to hospitals in Nabatieh. The agency reported that an Israeli drone fired a missile at a vehicle near the Fakhr al-Din parking lot in Nabatieh, killing three people, and that the home of Ali Moallem — the former mayor of Kfar Remman — was hit near the town’s industrial area.

Framework agreement violated

The strikes come despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army. Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have intensified in recent days after the army claimed it intercepted a drone allegedly launched by Hezbollah toward forces operating in what Tel Aviv calls a “security zone” in southern Lebanon.

Death toll rises

Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing 4,362 people and injuring 12,378 others, while displacing more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and other areas seized during the 2023-2024 conflict, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current conflict.