Home
World
Middle East
Netanyahu’s Likud loses ground as majority remains elusive

Netanyahu’s Likud loses ground as majority remains elusive

Yenişafak English AA
22:44, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 02:26, 07/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Netanyahu’s Likud loses ground as majority remains elusive
AA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

A survey published Sunday by Israeli broadcaster KAN indicates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has shed another parliamentary seat ahead of October elections, leaving his right-wing bloc nine mandates short of the 61 needed to govern despite the emergence of a new centrist alliance that could potentially bolster his numbers.


The survey conducted by the Kantar Institute for Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation KAN showed Likud dropping to 20 seats in the 120-member Knesset, down one from the previous week’s poll. Netanyahu’s broader right-wing alliance retained 52 seats total, falling nine short of the 61-seat threshold needed to secure a governing majority in the Israeli parliament.

The political landscape shifted with the entry of a new alliance between politician Yoaz Hendel and economist Yaron Zelekha, which crossed the electoral threshold to secure four seats according to the poll. The centrist bloc remains unaligned with either Netanyahu’s coalition or the opposition forces led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, complicating coalition calculations for both sides.

New alliance fails to clear path

Even if Hendel and Zelekha’s faction joined Netanyahu’s camp, the combined bloc would reach only 56 seats — five short of the parliamentary majority required to govern, the findings showed. The opposition alliance led by Eisenkot secured 51 seats in the survey, marking a decline from the 55 seats recorded in last week’s poll despite Likud’s simultaneous slide.

Electoral context

The Kantar Institute conducted the poll among 551 Israelis aged 18 and above, including Arab citizens, with a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points. Israel’s general election is scheduled for Oct. 27, with competition intensifying over the composition of political blocs and the premiership as both major camps struggle to secure viable paths to the 61-seat threshold.

Titles :benjamin netanyahulikud partyisraeli electionsknessetyoaz hendelyaron zelekhagadi eisenkotisrael
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026