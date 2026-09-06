



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Sunday that its drones had destroyed a US military tethered surveillance aerostat near Erbil airport in northern Iraq, claiming the strike occurred during clashes between Tehran and Washington in the region on Wednesday. An IRGC statement carried by Tasnim news agency said the Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered (PSS-T) aerostat was "completely destroyed" by drones operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force during the midweek confrontation.

The force also released footage that it said showed the moment the surveillance system was hit. There was no immediate comment from US officials on the Iranian claim.

Surveillance platform targeted

The IRGC noted that the PSS-T differs from conventional balloons because it remains tethered at a fixed location and is used "like a surveillance tower." Such systems typically carry sensors and cameras to provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities over specific areas.

Regional tensions persist

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region. Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, outlining steps toward ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing economic restrictions.

The two sides have since accused each other of failing to implement commitments under the memorandum, while military tensions have continued alongside disputes over sanctions and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington and Tehran remain locked in a cycle of retaliatory strikes despite diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the two-month conflict.