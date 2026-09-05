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Death toll in Northern Cyprus ferry disaster rises to 13

Death toll in Northern Cyprus ferry disaster rises to 13

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15:02, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 15:07, 05/09/2026, Saturday
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Death toll in Northern Cyprus ferry disaster rises to 13
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An aerial view of TCG Alemdar, part of the Turkish Naval Forces fleet serving as a rescue vessel, is seen as search and rescue operations continue to locate 16 people missing from the passenger ship "Filo Jet," which sank off Kyrenia, and to recover the black box, in the TRNC on September 4, 2026. TCG Isin, serving as a rescue and support vessel, also joins the search and rescue operations in the area.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' Prime Minister Unal Ustel said Saturday that the death toll from the Filo Jet ferry accident off Girne has climbed to 13, while 15 people remain missing as search operations continue in the waters between the island and Türkiye.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' Prime Minister Unal Ustel on Saturday announced the death toll from the ferry disaster off Girne has climbed to 13, with 15 people missing after the Filo Jet capsized. The vessel was carrying 267 passengers when it sank last Sunday en route to Tasucu in Mersin province.

"With the recovery of the latest body, the number of our people who lost their lives in the accident has risen to 13, while the number of our missing people is now 15," Ustel said.

Search operations

Search teams are continuing operations in the waters between Northern Cyprus and Türkiye, officials said. The Filo Jet ferry capsized on Aug. 30 shortly after departing Girne Kyrenia for Tasucu.

The accident prompted a search-and-rescue operation involving Turkish and TRNC coast guard units. Dive teams are scouring the area for the 15 people still unaccounted for.

Titles :unal ustelfilo jetgirneturkish republic of northern cyprusmersinferry accidenttasucutrnc
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