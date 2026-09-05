The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' Prime Minister Unal Ustel on Saturday announced the death toll from the ferry disaster off Girne has climbed to 13, with 15 people missing after the Filo Jet capsized. The vessel was carrying 267 passengers when it sank last Sunday en route to Tasucu in Mersin province.

"With the recovery of the latest body, the number of our people who lost their lives in the accident has risen to 13, while the number of our missing people is now 15," Ustel said.

Search operations

Search teams are continuing operations in the waters between Northern Cyprus and Türkiye, officials said. The Filo Jet ferry capsized on Aug. 30 shortly after departing Girne Kyrenia for Tasucu.

The accident prompted a search-and-rescue operation involving Turkish and TRNC coast guard units. Dive teams are scouring the area for the 15 people still unaccounted for.