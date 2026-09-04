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Antalya to host COP31, extending Türkiye tourism season

Antalya to host COP31, extending Türkiye tourism season

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19:29, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 20:00, 04/09/2026, Friday
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Antalya to host COP31, extending Türkiye tourism season
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The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya will host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference in late November, extending Türkiye's tourism season deep into the autumn months while providing a platform to showcase the nation's sustainable tourism credentials to global delegates, industry representatives said.

COP31 to extend tourism season

Antalya, Türkiye's premier Mediterranean destination, will host the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change during the final week of November, pushing the traditional tourism boundary well past its usual October close and into the late autumn period. The southwestern province is also preparing to welcome the 77th International Astronautical Congress between October 5-9, creating a concentrated autumn schedule of high-profile international gatherings that will maintain momentum in the hospitality sector.

Industry leaders anticipate that the dual hosting duties will sustain elevated occupancy rates at coastal hotels through the third week of November, buffering the sector against the seasonal downturn that typically follows the peak summer months. Kaan Kasif Kavaloglu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Investors' Association, told Anadolu that the back-to-back conferences would generate a substantial surge in visitor numbers during a period traditionally marked by rapidly declining arrivals and property closures.

Sustainability showcase

Kavaloglu emphasized that the events offer an unparalleled opportunity to highlight Türkiye's pioneering role in sustainable tourism development, noting that the country became the first nation worldwide to implement a comprehensive sustainable tourism program in collaboration with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. "We really wished for COP31 to be held in Türkiye and our dream is coming true — Türkiye, and the city of Antalya, have the necessary infrastructure for this event, where we will have an opportunity to showcase the sector's sustainability initiatives," he said.

The tourism official pointed to ongoing efforts to diversify the sector beyond traditional sun-and-sea packages, stating that these initiatives have already bolstered October occupancy figures despite some properties closing for November renovations to upgrade facilities. He noted that the climate conference would ensure operational continuity for eligible venues through the third week of November, effectively bridging the gap between the summer high season and winter maintenance periods.

Hotel sector preparations

Properties across the Kundu region and surrounding coastal areas are comprehensively reorganizing lodging, catering, and security protocols to accommodate the anticipated influx of approximately 150,000 visitors comprising conference delegates, high-level government officials, and accompanying support staff. Ismail Caglar, general manager of IC Hotels Green Palace and Villas, told Anadolu that establishments normally shuttered by late November would remain operational to capture the significant delegate market and associated event tourism revenue.

"Hotels in the Kundu region in particular are seeing high occupancy rates due to the conference, as we normally would've already reached the end of the season by then," Caglar said. Preparations for the events have prompted a complete restructuring of service offerings and staffing models, with venues adapting to the specialized logistical and security requirements of diplomatic and scientific gatherings rather than conventional leisure travelers.

Titles :cop31antalyatürkiye tourismsustainable tourismkaan kasif kavalogluinternational astronautical congressaktobkundu region
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