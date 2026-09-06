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Israeli strikes destroy hospital in southern Lebanon: Ministry

Israeli strikes destroy hospital in southern Lebanon: Ministry

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19:24, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 19:38, 06/09/2026, Sunday
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Israeli strikes destroy hospital in southern Lebanon: Ministry
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Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli airstrikes completely destroyed Ghandour Hospital in the southern town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Sunday, warning that attacks on medical facilities are compounding losses in the health sector amid ongoing hostilities that have displaced over one million people.

Hospital razed

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes had completely destroyed Ghandour Hospital in the southern town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, describing the attack as a grave breach of international humanitarian law protections for medical facilities amid the ongoing conflict.

In a statement issued following the morning strikes, the ministry said the facility had ceased operations approximately two months earlier due to intensified Israeli attacks on Nabatieh and surrounding areas. "The Israeli airstrikes carried out this morning completely destroyed Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh al-Fawqa," the ministry said. The ministry described the destruction as "another violation of protection afforded to medical facilities under international humanitarian law." It added that the hospital had previously served as a critical health center and extended shelter for displaced civilians during earlier rounds of escalation.

Civilian toll rises

The destruction came hours after Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon killed four people and wounded 20 others, hitting several areas of Nabatieh district including Nabatieh al-Fawqa, the Al-Rahibat neighborhood of Nabatieh city, Arab Salim and Kfar Remman, according to preliminary ministry figures released on Sunday.

Sunday's attacks followed several days of intensified Israeli bombardment across the south after the army claimed it intercepted a drone allegedly launched by Hezbollah toward Israeli forces operating in what Tel Aviv designates as a "security zone" inside Lebanese territory.

Occupation persists

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,358 people and injured 12,359 others while displacing more than one million, according to Lebanese authorities. The ministry noted that 17 hospitals across the country have sustained damage from Israeli strikes since that date, with three facilities in southern Lebanon put completely out of service.

The strikes persist despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 that provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army to the south. Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon including territory it has held for decades and other areas seized during the 2023-2024 conflict, with no timeline announced for full withdrawal.

Titles :lebanonisraeli strikesghandour hospitalnabatiehhealth ministrysouthern lebanonhezbollahlebanese health ministryisrael-lebanon conflictmiddle east
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