Northern Israel protests demand Netanyahu accountability

Demonstrators gathered across northern Israel on Saturday to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, with rallies reported in Haifa, Nahariya, Hadera and several other cities amid mounting public anger over judicial reforms and war conduct, according to Israeli media.

Judicial overhaul and October 7 fallout

The Maariv newspaper reported that protesters assembled at dozens of locations to criticize the government's controversial judicial overhaul launched in early 2023 — a move that sought to curb Supreme Court powers and increase political influence over judicial appointments. Channel 12 noted demonstrations in Rosh Pina, Karmiel and other northern towns, as participants demanded accountability for failures surrounding the October 2023 attacks by Hamas.

Legal troubles and international warrants

Opposition parties and segments of the Israeli public have repeatedly called for a state commission of inquiry into the security failures of October 2023, though Netanyahu's government has rejected these demands. The prime minister is currently standing trial on corruption charges, and the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in November 2024 on accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza war casualties

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 73,651 Palestinians and injured 174,575 since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The northern protests add to months of sustained demonstrations that have rocked the country since the judicial overhaul plans were first unveiled.