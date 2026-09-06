Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss ongoing US talks by phone

Diplomatic coordination

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington, Turkish diplomatic sources said. The two ministers addressed the negotiations comprehensively, reviewing progress amid the backdrop of sustained military operations that have roiled the region since late February.

Regional conflict

Regional tensions have escalated sharply since US and Israeli forces launched attacks against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli positions and American interests across the Middle East. The conflict has disrupted maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global energy shipments — and has drawn in multiple regional actors over the past two months.

Maritime talks stalled

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, though implementation has stalled amid persistent disagreements over security arrangements in the waterway. The document was intended to ease shipping restrictions that have contributed to rising energy prices worldwide, but diplomatic sources indicated that talks remain deadlocked on key operational details.