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UK must act 'more decisively' over Gaza: Miliband

UK must act 'more decisively' over Gaza: Miliband

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10:02, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:31, 06/09/2026, Sunday
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UK must act 'more decisively' over Gaza: Miliband
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British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the UK government must take more decisive action over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, after hearing what he described as horrific accounts from aid workers about blocked medicines and children dying.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Saturday called for the government to act "more decisively" over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing accounts he heard from aid workers on the ground as "horrific."

Testimony from aid workers

Miliband made the remarks following a meeting with individuals who had recently returned from the Palestinian enclave and others currently working there. He said he heard detailed accounts of medicines being blocked from reaching those in need and children dying while awaiting life-saving medical treatment.

"I just came out of this meeting talking about Gaza to people who've been there and are there on the ground. And frankly, it was horrific what is unfolding," Miliband said. He added that the stories underscored the urgent need for London to take further steps to address the deteriorating situation.

Mounting international pressure

"When you hear that account of what is happening, you know that we as a UK government, as the Prime Minister has said, have got to act and act more decisively than we have," he said. His comments come amid growing international concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and mounting pressure on governments to ensure the delivery of aid and protect civilians. Medical organizations have repeatedly warned that the enclave's healthcare system is nearing collapse under the weight of continued hostilities.

Titles :ed milibanduk foreign secretarygazapalestinehumanitarian crisisbritish foreign policymiddle east
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