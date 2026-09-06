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Israeli forces raid West Bank village as occupiers steal water tanks

Israeli forces raid West Bank village as occupiers steal water tanks

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10:01, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:22, 06/09/2026, Sunday
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Israeli forces raid West Bank village as occupiers steal water tanks
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Israeli forces raided the central West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir and detained several young Palestinians on Saturday to protect occupier shepherds near homes, while in a separate incident occupiers stole iron and plastic water tanks from Palestinian livestock herders in the northern Jordan Valley, local sources said.

Israeli forces raided Al-Mughayyir village in the occupied West Bank and detained several young Palestinians on Saturday, local sources said, noting that troops entered to protect occupier shepherds who had gathered near Palestinian homes west of the village.

The detainees were taken to the Shaab al-Louz area west of Al-Mughayyir and forced to reopen a secondary road that had been blocked, the sources added. Israeli forces also raided the villages of Arura, Abwein, Jiljilya and Ajjul in the Ramallah district without making arrests.

Water tanks stolen in Jordan Valley

In a separate incident on Saturday evening, Israeli occupiers stole iron and plastic tanks and barrels used by Palestinians to store water for their livestock in the northern Jordan Valley, local sources said. Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Context of daily raids

The raids come amid a wave of daily Israeli army incursions and occupier attacks across the West Bank since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023. The occupiers carry out almost daily attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land.

Titles :al-mughayyirwest bankjordan valleypalestineisraeli occupationillegal settlementsramallah
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