Israeli army strikes Lebanon again, violating US-brokered deal

Israeli forces carried out multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday, bombing Mansouri and targeting infrastructure near Tyre in the latest violation of a US-brokered ceasefire framework designed to end months of cross-border hostilities.

Strikes hit southern towns

The state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli aircraft bombed Mansouri — located south of Tyre city — carrying out consecutive strikes that targeted several homes. The agency noted that forces also detonated a barrel containing powerful explosives on the town's outskirts, with blasts heard in surrounding villages.

Artillery shelling hit the Salouki and Hujair valleys in Nabatieh province, while an Israeli drone flew at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs. In the Marjayoun district, forces caused destruction in Bani Hayyan, according to the same source.

Cultural site destroyed

Israeli warplanes struck the town of Kfour in Nabatieh, completely destroying the residence of late Lebanese lawmaker Habib Sadek. The building housed an art and cultural museum, a literary library, and a collection of paintings, representing a significant loss to the region's heritage.

Background of violations

The attacks mark the latest escalation since March, when hostilities resumed despite a June agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv that envisioned a gradual Israeli withdrawal. Lebanese authorities report that Israeli attacks have killed more than 4,000 people and injured over 12,000 others since March, displacing more than 1 million residents from their homes.