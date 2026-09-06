Kites fly across 11 Dutch cities in solidarity with Gaza children

Kite-flying demonstrations took place across 11 cities in the Netherlands on Saturday as the Plant an Olive Tree Foundation organized events to express solidarity with children in Gaza and protest Israeli policies regarding kites launched from the enclave, according to Anadolu Agency.

Rotterdam gathering

In Rotterdam, participants gathered at Noordereiland Square to fly kites decorated with Palestinian flags and colors. Children and adults attached messages including “Free Palestine” and “Save Gaza” to the kites, while others flew designs shaped like the Palestinian flag.

Awareness campaign

The demonstration concluded with the distribution of leaflets to raise public awareness about the situation in the blockaded territory. Organizers designed the events to draw attention to attacks on Gaza and Israeli threats of displacement over kites flown from the enclave that landed in Israeli settlements near the border.

Nationwide action

Similar demonstrations took place simultaneously in 10 other Dutch cities on Saturday as organizers sought to highlight the plight of children in the blockaded territory. The Plant an Olive Tree Foundation coordinated the nationwide action to protest Israeli policies and express solidarity with Gazan children.