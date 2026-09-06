Home
World
Middle East
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Paris demanding sanctions

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Paris demanding sanctions

Yenişafak English AA
10:00, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:29, 06/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Paris demanding sanctions
File photo

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central Paris on Saturday to demand French government sanctions against Israel, marching through the capital with banners denouncing the Gaza genocide and carrying photographs comparing the conflict to historical World War II atrocities.

March through Paris

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged on central Paris on Saturday following a call by the EuroPalestine Association, marching from Chatelet Square to Place de la Bourse while demanding the French government impose sanctions on Israel. The rally saw participants carry Palestinian flags and placards reading "Boycott Israel" and "Freedom for Palestinians" through the French capital amid heightened tensions over the conflict.

Genocide accusations

Demonstrators chanted slogans denouncing what they called genocide in Gaza and expressed determination to continue speaking out against the violence. Participants prominently displayed photographs depicting the destruction in Gaza alongside historical images from the Holocaust during World War II, drawing parallels between the current conflict and historical atrocities.

West Bank demolitions

Protesters also condemned Israel's ongoing demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and attempts to forcibly displace residents from the area. The demonstration formed part of sustained European solidarity campaigns as the conflict in Gaza continues without a diplomatic breakthrough.

Titles :parisfranceeuropalestine associationgazapalestineisraelboycott israelwest bank
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026