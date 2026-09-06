Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Paris demanding sanctions

March through Paris

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged on central Paris on Saturday following a call by the EuroPalestine Association, marching from Chatelet Square to Place de la Bourse while demanding the French government impose sanctions on Israel. The rally saw participants carry Palestinian flags and placards reading "Boycott Israel" and "Freedom for Palestinians" through the French capital amid heightened tensions over the conflict.

Genocide accusations

Demonstrators chanted slogans denouncing what they called genocide in Gaza and expressed determination to continue speaking out against the violence. Participants prominently displayed photographs depicting the destruction in Gaza alongside historical images from the Holocaust during World War II, drawing parallels between the current conflict and historical atrocities.

West Bank demolitions

Protesters also condemned Israel's ongoing demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and attempts to forcibly displace residents from the area. The demonstration formed part of sustained European solidarity campaigns as the conflict in Gaza continues without a diplomatic breakthrough.