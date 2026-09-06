Seven Palestinians, two children injured in latest Israeli strikes on Gaza

Seven Palestinians, including two children, were injured by Israeli army fire across the Gaza Strip on Saturday in the latest daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in force since last October, medical sources and aid agencies said.

Attacks on displacement camps

Two Palestinians were injured when Israeli naval forces fired at tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Khalidi area of northwestern Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu. A child also sustained moderate injuries after Israeli forces opened fire on displacement camps in the nearby Al-Sudaniya area, the sources added. In eastern Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society transported three injured people and a child with shrapnel wounds following an Israeli airstrike on an evacuated building in the Tuffah neighborhood, a medical source at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital said.

Drone strikes and shelling

Israeli quadcopter drones dropped explosives on Palestinian homes near Mushtaha Street and the Shujaiya market east of Gaza City, local sources and eyewitnesses said. No casualties were reported from those drone attacks. An Israeli warplane later carried out an intense strike on a building adjacent to the "yellow line" near the Al-Sanafour junction on Salah al-Din Street — followed by artillery shelling that hit the surrounding area, according to eyewitnesses and local sources. Israeli artillery also fired several shells toward areas northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza, while military vehicles and naval vessels opened fire on areas south of Khan Younis and along the coastline, witnesses told Anadolu.

Ceasefire violations mount

The "yellow line" marks the Israeli army’s deployment inside Gaza under the ceasefire agreement reached last October, though Israel has since expanded its area of control to an estimated 70% of the enclave. Israeli violations of the truce have killed 1,344 Palestinians and injured 4,464 others as of Saturday, according to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 73,651 Palestinians and injured 174,575 others, the ministry reported.