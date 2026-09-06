IRGC warns US blockade could cost Washington more than Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned on Sunday that Washington's economic and maritime blockade against Tehran could inflict several times greater financial losses on the United States than on the Islamic Republic, as the two nations remain locked in a months-long military confrontation. Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohibi, spokesman for the elite force, told Iran's Mehr News Agency that the cost-benefit analysis of American sanctions had shifted dramatically against Washington.

Retaliatory costs

Mohibi stated that Iran would not surrender to external pressure despite the tightening sanctions regime. "If the US wants to inflict one dollar of economic damage on Iran, it may face several dollars in costs and losses itself," he said, adding that recent developments had exposed critical weaknesses in Washington's strategy.

The IRGC spokesman argued that President Donald Trump had miscalculated by assuming American military power and naval dominance would force Tehran to retreat. He noted that the United States faces mounting national debt and intense economic competition with China, constraints that complicate its ability to sustain a prolonged economic war against Iran.

Regional fallout

Mohibi also pointed to disruptions in regional aluminum production and exports as evidence that the blockade was affecting American access to strategic raw materials. Washington has intensified sanctions targeting Iran's oil, shipping, aviation and financial sectors since February, when the US and Israel launched military strikes that triggered Iranian retaliation and heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.