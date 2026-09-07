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Israeli fire injures two fishermen off Gaza coast despite ceasefire

Israeli fire injures two fishermen off Gaza coast despite ceasefire

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12:05, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:42, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Israeli fire injures two fishermen off Gaza coast despite ceasefire
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Medical sources in Gaza said two Palestinian fishermen sustained injuries Monday morning when Israeli naval forces opened fire on their vessel off Gaza City's coast, marking the latest breach of a ceasefire agreement that has failed to halt daily violence in the enclave.

Two Palestinian fishermen sustained injuries Monday morning when Israeli naval forces opened fire on their vessel off the coast of Gaza City, medical sources said, marking the latest breach of a ceasefire agreement that has failed to halt daily violence in the enclave.

Maritime Attacks

One victim sustained moderate wounds while the other suffered light injuries when Israeli boats targeted their small craft with shells and gunfire, according to medical officials and local sources. Fishermen operating manual vessels along the Gaza coast have faced recurring naval attacks, vessel sinkings, and arrests — economic disruptions that persist despite the nominal truce as workers attempt to labor amid maritime infrastructure devastated by Israel's genocide.

Overnight Bombardment

Israeli fighter jets struck three residential structures early Monday in the Tuffah neighborhood northeast of Gaza City, targeting areas near army deployment zones. Local sources reported that the strikes hit homes close to the Sanafur junction, though no casualties were recorded in the predawn attacks.

In southern Gaza, Israeli artillery units shelled areas south of Khan Younis while military vehicles opened heavy fire toward eastern districts of the city. The enclave's Health Ministry reported Sunday that ceasefire violations have killed 1,344 Palestinians and wounded 4,481 others since the truce took effect.

Genocide Toll

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has waged genocide in Gaza with US support, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000 while destroying 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure. The fishing sector has suffered systematic destruction through repeated attacks on boats and ports, compounding food insecurity in the besieged territory.

Titles :gaza strippalestineisraeli armygaza fishermenceasefire violationskhan younisgaza health ministrytuffah neighborhood
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