



Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned on Monday that US energy assets across the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz face exposure to Iranian retaliation should Washington strike Tehran's oil and gas infrastructure. Speaking on the social media platform X, Qalibaf stated that American oil and gas companies operating throughout the region share the same vulnerability. "It's simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure," he said.

Qalibaf added that Tehran has already demonstrated its capability to strike back. "Strike our assets and you get struck. We've already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable," he said, according to Anadolu Agency.

US vows to target Iranian tankers

The Iranian speaker's remarks came in response to warnings from US military officials that American forces would target Iranian oil vessels if Tehran attacks US ships. On Sept. 5, US Central Command (CENTCOM) published footage detailing the targeting of Iranian vessels, with commander Adm. Brad Cooper issuing a direct warning to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). "Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours," Cooper said.

Cooper added that US forces would not hesitate to defend American interests by destroying Iran's oil fleet. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently reposted the CENTCOM footage on X, issuing his own ultimatum. "It's simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at U.S. Navy," Hegseth said, adding that "Iran's oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all."

Hormuz tensions

The exchange of threats underscores continuing hostilities between Washington and Tehran over navigation rights through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global energy shipments. Iranian officials maintain that attacks on US military forces constitute legitimate self-defense under international law.

Tehran has previously warned that sustained attacks on Iranian commercial vessels — alongside what it describes as a US naval blockade and economic warfare — would trigger further retaliatory measures. The latest threats come amid heightened tensions over navigation through the strait, through which one-fifth of global oil shipments pass annually.