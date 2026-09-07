Home
World
Middle East
Iran's parliament speaker warns US Gulf assets exposed to strikes

Iran's parliament speaker warns US Gulf assets exposed to strikes

Yenişafak English AA
12:51, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 13:00, 07/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran's parliament speaker warns US Gulf assets exposed to strikes
AA
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned on Monday that US energy assets throughout the Gulf are exposed to potential retaliation, threatening that Washington's oil infrastructure would face strikes if Tehran's facilities are targeted.


Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned on Monday that US energy assets across the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz face exposure to Iranian retaliation should Washington strike Tehran's oil and gas infrastructure. Speaking on the social media platform X, Qalibaf stated that American oil and gas companies operating throughout the region share the same vulnerability. "It's simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure," he said.

Qalibaf added that Tehran has already demonstrated its capability to strike back. "Strike our assets and you get struck. We've already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable," he said, according to Anadolu Agency.

US vows to target Iranian tankers

The Iranian speaker's remarks came in response to warnings from US military officials that American forces would target Iranian oil vessels if Tehran attacks US ships. On Sept. 5, US Central Command (CENTCOM) published footage detailing the targeting of Iranian vessels, with commander Adm. Brad Cooper issuing a direct warning to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). "Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours," Cooper said.

Cooper added that US forces would not hesitate to defend American interests by destroying Iran's oil fleet. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently reposted the CENTCOM footage on X, issuing his own ultimatum. "It's simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at U.S. Navy," Hegseth said, adding that "Iran's oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all."

Hormuz tensions

The exchange of threats underscores continuing hostilities between Washington and Tehran over navigation rights through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global energy shipments. Iranian officials maintain that attacks on US military forces constitute legitimate self-defense under international law.

Tehran has previously warned that sustained attacks on Iranian commercial vessels — alongside what it describes as a US naval blockade and economic warfare — would trigger further retaliatory measures. The latest threats come amid heightened tensions over navigation through the strait, through which one-fifth of global oil shipments pass annually.

Titles :mohammad bagher qalibafiranunited statesstrait of hormuzgulf regionpete hegsethcentcomoil tankersirgc
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026