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Israeli airstrikes kill 11 including infants in southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes kill 11 including infants in southern Lebanon

Elif Şanlı
09:56, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 09:58, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Israeli airstrikes kill 11 including infants in southern Lebanon
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Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported on Monday that Israeli airstrikes killed 11 civilians including two infants and wounded five others across southern Lebanon overnight, saying warplanes flattened a residential building and struck an ambulance crew in the Nabatieh area.

Israeli warplanes killed at least 11 people including two infants and wounded five others in strikes across southern Lebanon overnight, the country's state-run National News Agency reported on Monday. The attacks targeted residential buildings and paramedic crews in the Nabatieh region, according to the agency.

Kafr Rouman targeted

Rescue teams recovered nine bodies from the rubble of a three-story residential building in Kafr Rouman after Israeli aircraft flattened the structure shortly after midnight, according to NNA, while five survivors were pulled from the debris with injuries. In a separate strike on the same town, an Israeli drone destroyed a civilian vehicle carrying two paramedics from the Islamic Risala Scout Association, killing both occupants inside.

The victims were rescue workers affiliated with the Islamic Risala Scout Association, the agency noted. Civil defense units continued search operations at the residential site through the morning.

Evacuation warnings

Warplanes also carried out attacks on Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Arabsalim, where a house was destroyed, NNA reported. Earlier, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for a building in the nearby town of Deir al-Zahrani before aircraft demolished the structure approximately 22 minutes later.

Titles :lebanonisraelsouthern lebanonkafr roumannabatiehislamic risala scout associationisraeli strikescivilian casualties
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