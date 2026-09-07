Israeli military officials told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN that forces are preparing to destroy two underground routes beneath the Ali al-Taher Heights in southern Lebanon in the coming days, claiming no "living armed operatives" remain at the site. The army reportedly plans to begin a phased withdrawal from its "security belt" following the demolition, with the proposal due for presentation this week to the head of the Northern Command before political approval.

Withdrawal and Buffer Zone

Under the plan, troops would retreat from the "yellow line" to a "gray line" roughly 2 to 4 kilometers from the Israeli border, where approximately 20 permanent military positions are planned. On Thursday, the military claimed it had established "operational control" above and below ground in the Ali al-Taher Heights area, a statement the Hezbollah group has not commented on.

Displacement and Diplomacy

Israel has conveyed to the Lebanese government through American channels that displaced residents will not be permitted to return to areas vacated by Israeli forces for now, KAN reported. The issue is slated for discussion during direct Israeli-Lebanese talks set to resume this month in Rome, even as Israeli attacks intensified in recent days after the army said it intercepted a drone allegedly launched by Hezbollah toward forces operating in what Tel Aviv calls a "security zone."

Casualties and Occupation

Israeli forces have occupied areas of southern Lebanon for decades and advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current attacks, which began on March 2. Lebanese authorities report that Israeli attacks have killed 4,362 people and injured 12,378 others while displacing more than 1 million people, despite a US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 that provides for gradual withdrawal in exchange for Lebanese army deployment.