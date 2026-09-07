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UN rights chief urges halt to arms transfers over Israeli violations

UN rights chief urges halt to arms transfers over Israeli violations

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12:52, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 13:05, 07/09/2026, Monday
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UN rights chief urges halt to arms transfers over Israeli violations
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UN human rights chief Volker Turk speaks at the opening of the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council at the UN Office in Geneva, Switzerland on September 7, 2026. Turk urged states to end transfers of arms to Israel that risk being used to violate international law, and called on companies to stop business practices supporting illegal settlements.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Monday urged states to end transfers of arms to Israel and called on companies to cease business supporting illegal settlements, warning that annexation of the West Bank continues unobstructed despite international court rulings.


Addressing the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk stated that Israel's annexation of the occupied West Bank continues "unfolding, unobstructed" in defiance of a clear International Court of Justice ruling that declared the occupation illegal. "What more will it take for states to take action to prevent the entrenchment of occupation across land earmarked for Palestinians under the two-state solution?" he said. "They (states) need to end the transfer to Israel of arms that risk being used to violate international law. Companies also need to end business practices that support illegal settlements," he added.

The rights chief noted that words of condemnation "ring hollow in the face of deliberate violations and suffering," and called for greater international efforts toward sustainable peace. Turning to Gaza, Turk reported that Israel has killed more than 1,300 Palestinians in daily strikes despite a ceasefire announced almost a year ago, while continuing to restrict humanitarian aid deliveries to the besieged territory. Turk stated he is appalled by Israeli proposals for the forced expulsion of all Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, as well as by executions and torture carried out against Palestinians suspected of collaboration by armed groups affiliated with Hamas.

AI 'red lines'

Shifting to artificial intelligence, Turk called for an "all-out effort" to establish "cast iron guarantees" regarding AI safety and security, warning that advanced systems could pose an "existential risk to humanity" without proper oversight mechanisms. "At a minimum, we need countries hosting AI and those involved in its supply chains to come together around agreed red lines," he said. Turk noted he would write to AI companies in the coming days, urging them to take immediate steps to reduce risks associated with their technologies.

He warned that "a handful of men" wield "almost unlimited power over AI" and argued that delays in establishing effective governance frameworks benefit major technology companies, their owners and enablers at the expense of public safety. Pointing to concerns about increasingly powerful systems, Turk stated that AI capable of escaping its testing environment or blackmailing developers to prevent its own shutdown represents "AI that is too powerful." He also highlighted the technology's far-reaching implications for employment practices, fundamental democratic principles and the global environment, while acknowledging recent progress through the Global Dialogue on AI and the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI.

Titles :volker turkun human rights councilisrael-palestine conflictwest bank settlementsgaza stripartificial intelligencearms embargointernational court of justice
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