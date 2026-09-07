Home
Sports
Extreme Sports
Avalanche kills 11 climbers in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria

Avalanche kills 11 climbers in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria

Yenişafak English AA
12:12, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:56, 07/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Avalanche kills 11 climbers in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria
AA
File photo

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said 11 climbers died and six were injured when an avalanche struck Bezengi Gorge on Saturday, while specialized rescue teams deploy helicopters to search for six people still missing amid treacherous terrain and ongoing avalanche risks in the North Caucasus region.

An avalanche in Russia's Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria killed 11 climbers and injured six others when it struck a group of 33 mountaineers in Bezengi Gorge over the weekend, the regional Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday.

Search efforts continue for missing climbers

The disaster occurred Saturday in the North Caucasus region, where ten climbers managed to descend to safety on their own while six others remain unaccounted for, officials said. Emergency crews have deployed 56 rescuers to the remote area to assist with recovery operations and assess the stability of the snowpack.

"Search and rescue operations are being complicated by difficult terrain and the risk of additional avalanches," authorities stated, noting that adverse weather has grounded air support temporarily. An Mi-8 helicopter and a commercial helicopter will join the mission once meteorological conditions permit, they added.

Treacherous conditions in Caucasus range

Bezengi Gorge sits within the Greater Caucasus mountain range, where steep terrain and unpredictable weather patterns frequently challenge mountaineering expeditions. Rescue coordinators have not provided a timeline for when operations might conclude, citing ongoing safety concerns for recovery teams.

Titles :bezengi gorgekabardino-balkariarussiaavalanchemountaineeringemergency situations ministrynorth caucasus
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026