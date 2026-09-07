Avalanche kills 11 climbers in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria

An avalanche in Russia's Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria killed 11 climbers and injured six others when it struck a group of 33 mountaineers in Bezengi Gorge over the weekend, the regional Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday.

Search efforts continue for missing climbers

The disaster occurred Saturday in the North Caucasus region, where ten climbers managed to descend to safety on their own while six others remain unaccounted for, officials said. Emergency crews have deployed 56 rescuers to the remote area to assist with recovery operations and assess the stability of the snowpack.

"Search and rescue operations are being complicated by difficult terrain and the risk of additional avalanches," authorities stated, noting that adverse weather has grounded air support temporarily. An Mi-8 helicopter and a commercial helicopter will join the mission once meteorological conditions permit, they added.

Treacherous conditions in Caucasus range

Bezengi Gorge sits within the Greater Caucasus mountain range, where steep terrain and unpredictable weather patterns frequently challenge mountaineering expeditions. Rescue coordinators have not provided a timeline for when operations might conclude, citing ongoing safety concerns for recovery teams.