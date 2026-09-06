Bangsamoro chief urges international observers to safeguard historic 2026 BARMM elections

The leader of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has formally appealed to the international community to deploy election observers for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) inaugural parliamentary elections, set for September 14, 2026, in a bid to ensure a free, honest, and peaceful democratic exercise.

In official letters dated August 30, BARMM interim Chief Minister Ahod "Al Hajj Murad" B. Ebrahim extended invitations to diplomatic missions from the United Nations, European Union, United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Brunei, Spain, and Norway.

"This marks a defining stage in the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB)," Ebrahim wrote, underscoring the vote's significance as the culmination of a landmark 2014 peace pact with the Philippine government.

The September balloting will replace the current appointed Bangsamoro Transition Authority with a fully elected 80-seat Parliament. Under the electoral framework, voters will cast ballots for 40 party-list representatives, 32 district representatives, and 8 sectoral representatives. The MILF is fielding candidates through its political arm, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

In his invitation, Ebrahim acknowledged the longstanding contributions of foreign partners in mediating the conflict, monitoring ceasefires, and supporting development across the region. He emphasized that independent oversight would help prevent poll irregularities and uphold electoral integrity.

"In this spirit, we respectfully invite Your Excellency... to witness the historic moment of Bangsamoro people participating in democratic process as a result of decades of struggle for their right to self-determination," he stated. "Thereupon, the MILF hopes for a fair and honest election."

The 2026 parliamentary vote is widely viewed as a critical test of the peace process, with regional stability and the future of autonomous governance in Muslim Mindanao hanging in the balance.